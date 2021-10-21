Commission recommends $2.1M in incentives for COVID-focused firm

LARIMER COUNTY — A state commission unanimously approved offering $2.1 million worth of incentives to a Florida diagnostics company that said it might bring 298 jobs to Larimer County.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
Economic development commissioners voted 9-0 with one member absent. The state EDC is part of the state Office of Economic Development & International Trade.
EDC agenda documents said the technical, professional and manufacturing jobs carry an annual average wage of about $68,100, about 25% higher than the county’s annual average wage. Funds would come as tax credits and be based on company performance over eight years, the information said.
Discussion during the Zoom meeting noted that funding would also depend on the company raising $9 million of the $12.5 million it’s seeking in a current funding round. The company has one employee and more than 50 contractors, commission information said.
The company is also considering growing in Utah instead of Colorado.
Blink
Documents don’t name the company, but Eric Doherty spoke at the meeting and said he is the company’s president. A BizWest search connected Doherty with Jacksonville, Florida-based Blink Science Inc. Doherty was named to the post in January, a company press release said.
Company materials said it’s developing “high-tech, low-cost diagnostic tools … to revolutionize point-of-care testing to ensure safe, fast precise diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions.”
Some of its products are intended for use against COVID.
An August press release said a product uses a mobile app and “HIPAA-compliant cloud” technology to help “companies aggregate and standardize third-party COVID test and vaccination data for employees, ensuring a safe operating environment while maintaining privacy.”
In March the company joined a group aimed at devising “interoperable digital health pass systems as a means to safely restore international travel, resume public life and restart the global economy.”
Doherty said the company’s plans include building a molecular diagnostics facility to include laboratory and small animal testing, as well as manufacturing: “small electronics and chip manufacturing: partially made chips [and] clean rooms to finalize the chips in the facility.”
He noted potential interactions with high school and college students, Colorado State University disease researchers and some early testing work the company is doing for the Department of Defense.
© BizWest Media LLC
LARIMER COUNTY — A state commission unanimously approved offering $2.1 million worth of incentives to a Florida diagnostics company that said it might bring 298 jobs to Larimer County.
Sponsored Content
Celebrate with the professionals shaping the future of Northern Colorado
October 28th at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo. BizWest presents Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty recognizing 40 emerging business leaders under 40 years of age who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Title Sponsor: Canvas Credit Union.
Economic development commissioners voted 9-0 with one member absent. The state EDC is part of the state Office of Economic Development & International Trade.
EDC agenda documents said the technical, professional and manufacturing jobs carry an annual average wage of about $68,100, about 25% higher than the county’s annual average wage. Funds would come as tax credits and be based on company performance over eight years, the information said.
Discussion during the Zoom meeting noted that funding would also depend on the company raising $9 million of the $12.5 million it’s seeking in a current funding round. The company has one employee and more than 50 contractors, commission information said.
The company is also considering growing in Utah instead of Colorado.
Blink
Documents don’t name the company, but Eric Doherty spoke at the meeting and said he is the company’s president. A BizWest search connected Doherty with Jacksonville, Florida-based Blink Science Inc. Doherty was named to the post in January, a company press release said.
Company materials said it’s developing “high-tech, low-cost diagnostic tools … to revolutionize point-of-care testing to ensure safe, fast precise diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions.”
Some of its products are intended for use against COVID.
An August press release said a product uses a mobile app and “HIPAA-compliant cloud” technology to help “companies aggregate and standardize third-party COVID test and vaccination data for…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!