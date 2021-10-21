Boulder City Council selects new city attorney

BOULDER — The city council on Tuesday night announced that it has selected Teresa Taylor Tate as the new city attorney.

Tate was most recently the deputy city attorney in Longmont. She is replacing Tom Carr, who retired in June.

Tate had worked with the city of Longmont since 2015. Before that, she was an associate at the firms Faegre Baker Daniels LLP and Hogan Lovells. She was also a clerk for Chief Justice Nancy E. Rice of the Colorado Supreme Court.

Tate received her law degree from the University of Colorado Boulder.

