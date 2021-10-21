Airport area office and hangar layout names private FBO

LOVELAND — Business Aviation Group LLC chose Million Air as the fixed-base operator at the second of four buildings it’s developing near Northern Colorado Regional Airport.
BA Group is project managing the 32-acre Discovery Air layout. Its four buildings will each be 37,000 square feet. The first, Torreys Peak, is nearly done and nearly full. The second, Longs Peak, will break ground in mid-2022 and take a year to build. The complex overall is for general aviation, corporate jets and possibly charter. It includes hangar space, offices and a restaurant.
Martin Lind’s Water Valley Land Co. is developing the project.
“We did this on behalf of Discovery Air and Martin Lind,” said BA Group principal David Vaughan, “and knowing Martin the developer, we know that Million Air is the best brand out there. Martin and Roger are two of a kind.”
Roger is Roger Woolsey, CEO of Million Air.
The FBO will be run by REW Investments Inc., a management and ownership affiliate of Million Air.
“It’s a company owned store,” Vaughan said.
Million Air is a trade name for Million Air Interlink Inc. in Houston. Its website shows 32 locations in North America, including four in other countries. One, coincidentally, is in Burbank, California, which Northern Colorado Regional Airport began commercial service to this month via Avelo Airlines.
An FBO provides fuel, maintenance and hangar services to charter airlines and owners of private planes.
Million Air has staked out the higher end of this market. It was founded about 30 years ago by the son of the late Mary Kay Ash, founder of the cosmetics company and is privately held and sold a couple times, usually involving private equity.
About a dozen of its sites are franchised by a Kansas-based luxe hospitality company Freeman Holdings LLC, whose holdings include a resort in South Fork and independent FBOs under its own name and that of ACI Jet in California. A spokesperson said Freeman wasn’t involved with the new FBO.
BA Group is in McKinney, Texas, with Colorado offices in Englewood.
