Piepho, C3 founders to be recognized at Everitt real estate conference

FORT COLLINS — The Everitt Real Estate Center will present two awards at its annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Conference Nov. 3.

According to a press statement from the Everitt Center, the 2021 Hall of Fame award winner will be Julie Piepho, president of consumer lending at Adams Bank & Trust. Piepho has been involved with real estate financing for more than 40 years and was involved with the creation of the Everitt Real Estate Center. She has served on statewide mortgage loan and affordable housing committees. Among the awards she has won are the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association E. Michael Rosser Lifetime Achievement Award and the Women of Distinction Leading Lady award from BizWest.

Also to be recognized at the Everitt conference will be C3 Real Estate founders Jesse Laner and John Simmons. They will receive the 2021 Entrepreneurship Award.

Since its founding in 2012, C3 has grown to more than 144 agents across five locations; the company also includes a property management and mortgage company. While primarily focused on Northern Colorado, C3’s recently opened fifth office is in Breckenridge. The company said that it completed more than $758 million in property deals in 2020 with nearly 1,500 transactions — an increase of 45% over 2019.

The annual conference will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and will be at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten Event Space adjacent to the brewery. Speakers at the conference include Cris White, CEO of the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority; Richard Werner, president and CEO of Upstate Colorado Economic Development; and James Conner, regional supervisory economist at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Information about the conference and a link to register can be found here.

