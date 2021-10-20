Estes Park hotels top region in occupancy during September

Estes Park continued its summer peak season into September and topped the region in hotel occupancy for the month.
According to information provided by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, Estes Park hotels were 82.2% occupied during the month with an average daily rate of $216.89.
Among the communities that BizWest tracks each month, Greeley came in second with an occupancy of 75% and average daily rate of $102.42 — a bargain in comparison to average daily rates recorded in other communities of the region. Other Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley communities:
- Loveland’s hotels were 68.4% occupied in September, with patrons paying on average $131.53 per night.
- Boulder hotels were 65.5% occupied; the daily rate was recorded at $200.88.
- Longmont recorded a 64.3% occupancy rate and an average daily rate of $126.17.
- U.S. Highway 36 corridor hotels were 63.3% occupied and had an average daily rate of $135.11.
- Fort Collins had the lowest occupancy in the region at 62.6% and an average daily rate of $138.87.
The statewide average occupancy rate was 68.9% and an average daily rate of $168.71.
Durango topped the state in occupancy, with 90.9% of its hotel rooms booked during the month at a daily rate of $182.79.
