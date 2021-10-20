Boulder Chamber partners for executive-leadership program

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has partnered with the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit research and advisory organization, to offer local small businesses a tuition-free, virtual executive leadership training program.
The program — Inner City Capital Connections — is described as a “40-hour, mini MBA” for growth-minded entrepreneurs.”
It’s designed to help small businesses stay resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, positioning them for future success through access to capital, one-on-one coaching, and short and long-term growth strategies.
“ICCC participants will develop strategic pivots, create an actionable growth plan, identify recovery solutions, and leave with community-building resources to lead their business into 2022,” according to a press release announcing the program.
Small businesses must be at least 2 years old to be eligible. The application deadline for ICCC’s 2021 Colorado cohort is Oct. 28. Applications are available here. Additional information about ICCC can be found here.
Questions can be directed to Catie Mathias, Colorado program manager, at cmathias@icic.org.
