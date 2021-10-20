Active adult apartments break ground in Centerra

LOVELAND — A new 55+ active adult apartment project officially broke ground recently in Centerra.

Called Avenida Loveland, the rental housing project plans 154 one- and two-bedroom apartments. The community will include the 10,000-square-foot main building, as well as a swimming pool and spa, fitness rooms, a pickleball court, a theater and private dining areas, a press statement said.

The apartments will be north of the intersection of North Boyd Lake Avenue and east U.S. Highway 34. It connects to Boyd Lake by walking and biking trails. It’s expected to finish construction late next year.

A vice president for the California-based developer Avenida Partners LLC said the community is a fit for residents of the city downsizing after raising families here or new residents looking for a spot in Centerra.

The developer has several Avenida-branded projects in a half-dozen states, including one in Lakewood, now open, and one in Colorado Springs, planned to start construction next year. It has built 1,400 units, valued at north of $550 million. Four projects in 2022 are expected to boost each of those totals by 40%.

Brinkman Construction Inc. in Fort Collins is the general contractor on Avenida Loveland; Element Architects PLLC in Houston designed it.

