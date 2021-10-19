Water symposium goes virtual next month

FORT COLLINS and DENVER — The “Water in the West” symposium at CSU Spur this year is Nov. 3-4 and a fully virtual event.

The all-online sessions are organized around city, state, regional, national and international approaches. Speakers and panelists scheduled include state Attorney General Phil Weiser, Perry Cabot of Colorado State University, Brad Udall of the Colorado Water Center and Becky Mitchell of the Colorado Water Conservation Board.

The event is on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 3 and the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4.

Registration runs $40 to $60.

