United Power promotes new chief information officer

BRIGHTON — Nonprofit electric cooperative United Power has promoted Alie Beauchamp to chief information officer, it announced Monday in a news release.
Beauchamp, who has been with United Power since 2017, had previously served as the cooperative’s director of information services.
Chief among Beauchamp’s duties will be protecting the utility’s customers from cyberattacks. She will be responsible for establishing United Power’s vision and strategy in all aspects of information technology, including cybersecurity, privacy, data governance, digital transformation and management of the day-to-day technology operations at the cooperative.
“Companies rise and fall on the quality of their information technology,” said Mark A. Gabriel, United Power’s president and CEO. “Our electric system can be particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks, and Alie has positioned us well to address and mitigate those vulnerabilities to the best of our ability. She will continue to play a critical role in creating a competitive business advantage in a digital space that is growing exponentially year-by-year.”
