Nomination deadline nears for Boulder Valley 40 Under Forty

Nominations for the Boulder Valley 40 Under Forty awards program, offered by BizWest, may be made until Friday, Oct. 22.

BizWest offers two 40 Under Forty programs to recognize up-and-coming talent in the workforces of the region. One of them, the Northern Colorado program, has already named its recipients for this year and that event will be Oct. 28.

The Boulder Valley program is still gathering nominations and plans to recognize the recipients on Dec. 9 at an event at the Boulder JCC.

To be eligible, nominees must:

Be under 40 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

Not have been a previous 40 Under Forty honoree.

Have achieved a leadership role at his or her firm.

Have had an impact on, as well as maintained leadership in, his or her organization.

Live or work in Boulder or Broomfield counties.

Have received professional recognition for significant achievements in the community.

Have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving.

Nominations can be made here.

