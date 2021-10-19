WINDSOR — The Northern Colorado Hailstorm will wear Puma gear and sell team jerseys on the apparel company’s website.

Sponsored Content Celebrate with the professionals shaping the future of Northern Colorado

October 28th at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo. BizWest presents Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty recognizing 40 emerging business leaders under 40 years of age who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Title Sponsor: Canvas Credit Union. Read More

The soccer team — officially the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for “football club” — starts play at Future Legends Complex in Windsor in 2022. The Puma deal runs through 2026 and includes gear for training and game days, according to information in a press statement.

Puma SE is based in Germany and has revenue of $6 billion a year. It’s especially strong in soccer, outfitting England’s Premier League champion Manchester City, Italy’s AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara in Mexico.

“From Pelé to Cruyff to Maradona, Puma’s history is football’s history,” Hailstorm head coach Éamon Zayed said.

The Katofsky family owns the team and sports park.

© BizWest Media LLC