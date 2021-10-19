WINDSOR — The Northern Colorado Hailstorm will wear Puma gear and sell team jerseys on the apparel company’s website.
The soccer team — officially the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for “football club” — starts play at Future Legends Complex in Windsor in 2022. The Puma deal runs through 2026 and includes gear for training and game days, according to information in a press statement.
Puma SE is based in Germany and has revenue of $6 billion a year. It’s especially strong in soccer, outfitting England’s Premier League champion Manchester City, Italy’s AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara in Mexico.
“From Pelé to Cruyff to Maradona, Puma’s history is football’s history,” Hailstorm head coach Éamon Zayed said.
The Katofsky family owns the team and sports park.
