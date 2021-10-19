Denver Italian restaurant chain expanding to Phoenix

DENVER and PHOENIX — Fast casual restaurant chain Mici Handcrafted Italian is expanding with its first franchise and first locations outside of Colorado. The company announced Monday that it will bring 30 franchise units to the Phoenix area.
Founded in 2004, Mici offers pasta, pizza, salads, gelato and more for dine-in, carry-out, catering and delivery. It currently has six locations in the Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder areas.
“I’ve been an avid customer of Mici and have tracked their progress over the years,” said Matt Stanton, chief growth officer for Mici. “While this team is highly talented, what really sets us apart are our shared values about doing good for our customers, employees, and franchisees. I’m certain that this combination of business competence and family values will make the brand a success as we grow nationwide.”
