Crocs hire product and merchandising chief

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has hired Lori Foglia as its chief product and merchandising officer.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

Foglia, who began her new job this week, previously held leadership positions with Victoria’s Secret & Co.

“As someone who has had a pulse on well-known product brands for more than two decades, I can’t think of a more exciting company to have the opportunity to focus my efforts on than Crocs,” Foglia said in a prepared statement. “Crocs has seen unparalleled growth these past few years and I’m looking forward to helping set a strategic product roadmap that will continue to drive brand momentum for years to come.”

In addition to Foglia’s hiring, Crocs has promoted Erik Olson to senior vice president of global sourcing and product execution.

“In this new role, he’ll continue to expand the impact and scope of product execution, taking the brand’s iconic footwear from ideation to production through his work with internal innovation teams and external factory partners,” Crocs said in news release.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC