Crocs hire product and merchandising chief

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has hired Lori Foglia as its chief product and merchandising officer.
Foglia, who began her new job this week, previously held leadership positions with Victoria’s Secret & Co.
“As someone who has had a pulse on well-known product brands for more than two decades, I can’t think of a more exciting company to have the opportunity to focus my efforts on than Crocs,” Foglia said in a prepared statement. “Crocs has seen unparalleled growth these past few years and I’m looking forward to helping set a strategic product roadmap that will continue to drive brand momentum for years to come.”
In addition to Foglia’s hiring, Crocs has promoted Erik Olson to senior vice president of global sourcing and product execution.
“In this new role, he’ll continue to expand the impact and scope of product execution, taking the brand’s iconic footwear from ideation to production through his work with internal innovation teams and external factory partners,” Crocs said in news release.
