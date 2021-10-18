Strata Identity hires first revenue chief

BOULDER — Security software maker Strata Identity Inc. has hired Drew Prante as the company’s first chief revenue officer.

“Drew is a proven sales leader who has built several high-performance teams that have rapidly scaled revenues for emerging technology vendors,” SI CEO Eric Olden said in a prepared statement. “In his last role at OneLogin, he had full revenue responsibility for both the enterprise and growth segments in North America and played a key role in shaping go to market strategy. Drew’s identity management background will enable him to hit the ground running and help Strata capitalize on the surge in customer demand we are experiencing since launching the industry’s first identity orchestration platform, Maverics, just a few months ago.”

Prante joins Boulder-based Strata from cloud-based identity-management company OneLogin Inc. where he was vice president of sales.

“Strata is addressing a massive problem for multi-cloud that is reaching a tipping point as organizations must migrate from legacy to cloud identity systems, and manage multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments,” Prante said in a statement. “The Strata team and technology is world-class. I’m looking forward to helping build the next unicorn in the security space.”