Local TCF Bank branches rebranding after Huntington merger

BROOMFIELD and LAFAYETTE — TCF Financial Corp., a Detroit-based company that historically operated TCF Bank branches throughout the country, is rebranding its branches after the consummation this year of its merger with Huntington Bancshares Inc., based in Columbus, Ohio.
Locally, there are TCF Bank locations in Broomfield, Lafayette and Westminster.
Those branches officially became Huntington locations last week, and investment accounts from TCF customers transferred to Huntington on Monday, the combined company said. Next month, trust and investment management services will make the transition.
Huntington acquired TCF in a $22 billion deal that closed in July.
At the time, bank officials began notifying customers of plans to replace the TCF name and branding, a move that the company said would come in the fourth quarter.
The combined institution has about $175 billion in assets, $142 billion in deposits and $116 billion in loans, according to U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.
