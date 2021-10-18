Denver barbecue restaurant Smōk opens in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Smōk opened a location Monday in Fort Collins at the Foothills shopping district.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
This is the third site for the barbecue restaurant and the first outside of its Denver base. The 3-year-old chain has locations in RiNo and at Junction Food Hall.
Executive chef and owner Bill Espiricueta worked with Chef Steve Redzikowski at Acorn in Denver and at Oak in Boulder. Prior to that, he worked at Nobu in Dallas and Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri.
Smōk’s rotating menu includes burnt ends, turkey, pork spareribs, chicken, brisket, wings, sausages, smoked meat sandwiches and “southern-influenced sides [and] house-made pickles,” a press release said.
“Chef Bill executes an easy-going barbecue-joint vibe with the high expectations of a fine-dining chef,” the release said.
Beverages include beer, “boozy slushies and balanced cocktails.” There are eight TVs and room for 155 people in the restaurant and on the patio.
FORT COLLINS — Smōk opened a location Monday in Fort Collins at the Foothills shopping district.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
This is the third site for the barbecue restaurant and the first outside of its Denver base. The 3-year-old chain has locations in RiNo and at Junction Food Hall.
Executive chef and owner Bill Espiricueta worked with Chef Steve Redzikowski at Acorn in Denver and at Oak in Boulder. Prior to that, he worked at Nobu in Dallas and Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri.
Smōk’s rotating menu includes burnt ends, turkey, pork spareribs, chicken, brisket, wings, sausages, smoked meat sandwiches and “southern-influenced sides [and] house-made pickles,” a press release said.
“Chef Bill executes an easy-going barbecue-joint vibe with the high expectations of a fine-dining chef,” the release said.
Beverages include beer, “boozy slushies and balanced cocktails.” There are eight TVs and room for 155 people in the restaurant and on the patio.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!