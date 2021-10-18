Denver barbecue restaurant Smōk opens in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Smōk opened a location Monday in Fort Collins at the Foothills shopping district.

This is the third site for the barbecue restaurant and the first outside of its Denver base. The 3-year-old chain has locations in RiNo and at Junction Food Hall.

Executive chef and owner Bill Espiricueta worked with Chef Steve Redzikowski at Acorn in Denver and at Oak in Boulder. Prior to that, he worked at Nobu in Dallas and Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri.

Smōk’s rotating menu includes burnt ends, turkey, pork spareribs, chicken, brisket, wings, sausages, smoked meat sandwiches and “southern-influenced sides [and] house-made pickles,” a press release said.

“Chef Bill executes an easy-going barbecue-joint vibe with the high expectations of a fine-dining chef,” the release said.

Beverages include beer, “boozy slushies and balanced cocktails.” There are eight TVs and room for 155 people in the restaurant and on the patio.