Transportation conference coming

LOUISVILLE — The fifth annual Sustainable Transportation Summit is planned for Oct. 28, a press release said. The Zoom-only event is produced by Commuting Solutions, based here.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

State and national subjects are on the agenda, including public policy, infrastructure, land management, carbon emissions, technology and the “electrification of transportation and the ways it can make a great impact” on Colorado and how it runs.

Speakers include representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Smart Cities Alliance, the Colorado Energy Office, the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, and Xcel Energy. The City of Louisville will also be represented, and the keynote speaker is California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan, talking about electric vehicle expansion in that state — “major successes and failures,” the press release said.

“Electrifying transportation is critical … to achieve the greenhouse gas emission goals established for Colorado,” said Colorado Energy Office executive director Will Toor.

A transportation bill signed into law this year — Senate Bill 260 — which is bringing billions of dollars to statewide projects, along with reduction targets related to climate change, is also set to be discussed.

A recent gathering of transportation officials and executives convened in Northern Colorado discussed similar issues.

The Sustainable Transportation Summit is a three-hour, virtual gathering on Thursday, Oct. 28, between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $45.

© BizWest Media LLC