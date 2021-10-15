International law firm opens Denver office

DENVER — Crowell & Moring opened a Denver office focused on corporate transactions and litigation, a press release said. The focus includes commercial and regulatory matters, technology and health care.
Four new lawyers join the firm in Denver, including two partners and two associates. The partners come from law firms Armstrong Teasdale and Hogan Lovells. Three Crowell & Moring attorneys already based in Denver bring intellectual property, privacy and cybersecurity expertise to the new office.
Crowell & Moring chair Philip Inglima said “aerospace, health care, financial services, infrastructure, energy, technology and life sciences” were vibrant industries in the city.
The two partners earned their undergraduate and law degrees from Colorado schools.
The office plans to add more legal staffers, the release said.
Crowell & Moring has offices in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and North America and Asia. In July the firm bought Chicago-based Brinks, Gilson & Lione, adding offices in Chicago and Indianapolis.
