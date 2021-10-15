Funding Friday: Real Capital Solutions raises $22.1M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster, through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Real Capital Solutions Inc., a Louisville-based real estate investment firm with nationwide multifamily, hotel, office and industrial holdings, raised $22.1 million in two separate filings: $13.8 million through RCS-Mezzco GCO LLC and $8.3 million through RCS-AMP Holdings LLC.

Longmont genetics company Kromatid Inc. raised $7.8 million of a $10 million equity round.

Merlin Mobility Inc., a Boulder startup focused on AI autonomous driving technologies, raised $150,000 of a $1 million simple agreement for future equity round.

Boulder pre-SPAC venture capital firm Aravaipa Ventures raised $7.3 million of a $9 million pooled investment fund round through Aravaipa Growth Equity Fund IIB LP.

Stok Investment Group LLC, a Boulder real estate investment firm that manages attainable housing assets with WELL and Zero Carbon certifications, launched a $7 million pooled investment fund round.

Fort Collins commercial real estate brokerage NAI Affinity launched a $3.1 million equity round.

