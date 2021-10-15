Diamond Tail Ranch sells for $42.5 million

LARIMER COUNTY — Diamond Tail Ranch sold on Sept. 24, for $42.5 million.

The seller was Diamond Tail Ranch Co. LLC; the buyer was Rooney Ranch Properties LLC, according to Larimer County property records.

No address was given on the deed for Diamond Tail; it’s in Denver, secretary of state filings said, and it shares a Harrison Street location with companies including MedBow LLC, DTRG LLC, and Duncan Oil Inc. Kevin Duncan is listed as agent of record for Diamond Tail Ranch Co. LLC.

The Duncan family had owned Diamond Tail since it was bought by California vintner Raymond Duncan in 1979. According to a January 2020 article in luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report to report the ranch was for sale at $44.9 million, Raymond died in 2015, and his four sons took on ownership and operations.

According to the article and the property listing with brokers Hall & Hall, the deeded part of Diamond Tail ran to 17,650 acres. The ranch leased 20,225 acres from the state of Colorado, U.S. Forest Service and the federal Bureau of Land Management.

The ranch included 1,100 head of bison and cattle, a grassy runway, a hilltop chapel, 12 cabins to sleep 72 guests, 11 miles of the Laramie River running through it, and 307 cubic feet per second of senior water rights.

Hall & Hall has 20 offices in 10 states, including three in Colorado. Brian Smith, in the company’s Steamboat Springs office, had the Diamond Tail listing.

Buyer Rooney Ranch Properties is based in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. It shares its address with several LLCs, including Precision Land Co., Rooney Farm Properties South, Rooney Aviation and Big Energy Holdings. Steven Rooney and Karen Rooney appear on Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions records as registered agents for the various companies.

Attempts to reach the buyer, seller and broker weren’t immediately successful.

Attorney Peter Schaub of Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscetti LLP in Boulder was involved in the sale, according to a note on the warranty deed filed with Larimer County.

