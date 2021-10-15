Church sells The District shopping center in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Flatirons Community Church Inc. has sold The District shopping center at 400 W. South Boulder Road for $9.725 million.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The buyer, according to Boulder County property records, is GDC Boise Victory TIC LLC, which is registered to the California address of Midtown National Group LP.
Midtown is a real estate investment and management company with a focus on retail and restaurant spaces.
According to its online portfolio, the company has Colorado retail holdings in Denver, Centennial and Lakewood.
The South Boulder Road strip mall is home to church offices, a coffee roaster, a sandwich shop and a bank. The center is 100% leased to 10 tenants, according to a marketing brochure advertising The District for sale.
The more than 53,000-square-foot shopping center built in 1984 sits on nearly six acres just south of the Flatirons Community Church main campus.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LAFAYETTE — Flatirons Community Church Inc. has sold The District shopping center at 400 W. South Boulder Road for $9.725 million.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
The buyer, according to Boulder County property records, is GDC Boise Victory TIC LLC, which is registered to the California address of Midtown National Group LP.
Midtown is a real estate investment and management company with a focus on retail and restaurant spaces.
According to its online portfolio, the company has Colorado retail holdings in Denver, Centennial and Lakewood.
The South Boulder Road strip mall is home to church offices, a coffee roaster, a sandwich shop and a bank. The center is 100% leased to 10 tenants, according to a marketing brochure advertising The District for sale.
The more than 53,000-square-foot shopping center built in 1984 sits on nearly six acres just south of the Flatirons Community Church main campus.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!