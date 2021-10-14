Loveland Pulse internet service adds TV option

LOVELAND — Pulse, the city of Loveland’s high-speed internet utility, has added television service. Service began Wednesday after a “soft launch” last week.

Lindsey Johansen, communications and marketing manager for the community-owned internet utility, said that the TV service joins high-speed internet and telephone services with customers signing up for all three able to see a bundled discount.

The TV service, called PulseTV, will feature local, nationally broadcast and on-demand TV shows and movies, the utility said in a press statement. It will provide more than 200 high-definition channels and include 100 hours of cloud DVR, three simultaneous streams of programming and a free app for download. Cost will begin at $34.95 per month. Add-on premium content will be available.

For sports fans, Altitude and Altitude 2 will be available for those who subscribe to PulseTV’s Favorites package. Through that plan, fans will have access to live Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth games, all original network programs, plus high school and college football, basketball, soccer, hockey, lacrosse, volleyball and more, the press statement said.

“PulseTV provides our community the freedom of choice in accessing their favorite news, sports, and entertainment.” Brieana Reed-Harmel, municipal fiber manager for Pulse, said in the press statement. “Now you can easily access the best content over the best network — Loveland’s only 100% fiber-optic network.”

More information about PulseTV can be found at www.LovelandPulse.com/TV.

Johansen told BizWest that the utility has laid fiber in about 40% of the community. November marks the start of the third year of construction; a four-year construction plan is anticipated to cover the entire community.

She said the “take rate” or customer signup rate so far is about 26%, which is below the 32% break-even take rate. That is expected to improve as the project goes along, she said.

The rate for television service will be on top of the internet and phone rates. Basic rate for residential internet is $44.95 and gigabit service is $74.95. Optional residential phone service is an additional $24.95.

