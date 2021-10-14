Estes Park gets new EV charging station

ESTES PARK — Estes Park gets more electric vehicle charging when retail center National Park Village officially opens its station next week, a press release said.

The new charging facilitiy involved work among the Village, Lyons-based iPower Alliance and FreeWire Technologies Inc. The shopping center has been a mainstay of Estes Park since its 1978 founding. iPower Alliance designs, builds and maintains charging sites. FreeWire makes the battery charging systems.

The press release said FreeWire’s product doesn’t require utility infrastructure upgrades, which makes for faster installation in remote areas. iPower is bringing charging sites to Colorado retail and gas station sites as part of a statewide push to broaden accessibility. The Village is a way station for visitors to Estes Park.

The station is “a great way to support the Park Service’s mission of ecological and environmental stewardship of public lands and to provide reliable access to Rocky Mountain National Park for EV driving visitors,” said Jim Sloan, who runs the Village.

The new location pushes EV charging sites available in Estes Park to about three dozen, according to the ChargeHub website, which tracks charging station growth.

Others are in place at Estes Park Visitors Center, its town hall, the Italian restaurant Sweet Basilico Cafe and the Stanley Hotel.

