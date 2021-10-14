Colorado bankruptcies decline 27% in September from year ago

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings declined 26.6% in September compared with the same period in 2020, with bankruptcy filings also declining or flat in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 471 bankruptcy filings in September, down from 642 a year ago. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 5,023 statewide, down 22.9% from 6,517 recorded through September 2020.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:

Boulder County recorded 21 bankruptcy filings in September, compared with 26 in September 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 181, compared with 237 a year ago.

Broomfield recorded five bankruptcy filings in September, compared with six in September 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 59, down from 82 in 2020.

Larimer County filings totaled 19 in September, compared with 33 a year ago. Year-to-date filings totaled 241, down from 324 through September 2020.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 32 in September, equal to the 32 recorded a year ago. Year to date, Weld County has recorded 353 bankruptcy filings, compared with 409 a year ago.

