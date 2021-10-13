Tynt Technologies locks up $8.5 million to engineer blackout windows

BOULDER — Tynt Technologies Inc., a Boulder-based developer of blackout window technology that aims to increase home comfort, privacy and energy efficiency, has raised $8.5 million in seed funding through a combination of private financing and federal grants.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
The company, co-founded by University of Colorado professor Mike McGehee, is working to scale its reversible metal electrodeposition (RME) technology, used to create the windows’ blackout effect.
“Five years ago, my university research group and I noticed that nearly everyone pursuing dynamic windows were using essentially the same materials, and thus subject to the same limitations. We started from scratch, and RME proved to be more successful than we could have imagined,” McGehee said in a prepared statement. “We found that we could make color neutral windows with a much better range of light transmission and knew that our low temperature solution-based process had potential to dramatically reduce costs.”
In addition to $7 million raised from several venture capital firms, Tynt received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies grant program.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Tynt Technologies Inc., a Boulder-based developer of blackout window technology that aims to increase home comfort, privacy and energy efficiency, has raised $8.5 million in seed funding through a combination of private financing and federal grants.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The company, co-founded by University of Colorado professor Mike McGehee, is working to scale its reversible metal electrodeposition (RME) technology, used to create the windows’ blackout effect.
“Five years ago, my university research group and I noticed that nearly everyone pursuing dynamic windows were using essentially the same materials, and thus subject to the same limitations. We started from scratch, and RME proved to be more successful than we could have imagined,” McGehee said in a prepared statement. “We found that we could make color neutral windows with a much better range of light transmission and knew that our low temperature solution-based process had potential to dramatically reduce costs.”
In addition to $7 million raised from several venture capital firms, Tynt received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies grant program.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!