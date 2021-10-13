Noodles & Co. will report on third quarter

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) will report third quarter financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. CEO Dave Boennighausen and CFO Carl Lukach will discuss results on a conference call.

The fast casual chain of about 450 restaurants has added ghost kitchens and franchisees in the quarter. Eighty percent of locations are company-owned; average unit volume is $1.35 million.

In its second quarter report in August, the company said net income was $5.6 million on revenue of $125.6 million. More than half of second quarter sales came from digital orders.

