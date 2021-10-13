Charlotte’s Web farm, production facility receive USDA organic certification

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) has received U.S. Department of Agriculture organic certification for its hemp farm and 137,000-square-foot production and research and development facility in Louisville.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

“Farming is governed by a natural law based on give and take, and we have learned the more we give to our soil through organic and regenerative practices, the more we get back,” CW director of farming operations Ray Sitorius said in a prepared statement. “Earning organic certification validates our land stewardship and Charlotte’s Web’s ongoing commitment to farm in balance with nature and our living soil.”

Several of CW’s product lines will now carry the USDA Organic Seal.

The seal indicates that the products are produced without genetically modified organisms and made from hemp grown on U.S. hemp farms with no synthetic pesticides or herbicides.

“As a Certified B Corporation, we hold ourselves accountable to continual improvement from our organic hemp farms to our manufacturing facilities to the retail shelf,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in a prepared statement. “Organic certification is one more reason Charlotte’s Web is the world’s most trusted hemp extract.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC