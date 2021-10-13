Charlotte’s Web farm, production facility receive USDA organic certification

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) has received U.S. Department of Agriculture organic certification for its hemp farm and 137,000-square-foot production and research and development facility in Louisville.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
“Farming is governed by a natural law based on give and take, and we have learned the more we give to our soil through organic and regenerative practices, the more we get back,” CW director of farming operations Ray Sitorius said in a prepared statement. “Earning organic certification validates our land stewardship and Charlotte’s Web’s ongoing commitment to farm in balance with nature and our living soil.”
Several of CW’s product lines will now carry the USDA Organic Seal.
The seal indicates that the products are produced without genetically modified organisms and made from hemp grown on U.S. hemp farms with no synthetic pesticides or herbicides.
“As a Certified B Corporation, we hold ourselves accountable to continual improvement from our organic hemp farms to our manufacturing facilities to the retail shelf,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in a prepared statement. “Organic certification is one more reason Charlotte’s Web is the world’s most trusted hemp extract.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) has received U.S. Department of Agriculture organic certification for its hemp farm and 137,000-square-foot production and research and development facility in Louisville.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
“Farming is governed by a natural law based on give and take, and we have learned the more we give to our soil through organic and regenerative practices, the more we get back,” CW director of farming operations Ray Sitorius said in a prepared statement. “Earning organic certification validates our land stewardship and Charlotte’s Web’s ongoing commitment to farm in balance with nature and our living soil.”
Several of CW’s product lines will now carry the USDA Organic Seal.
The seal indicates that the products are produced without genetically modified organisms and made from hemp grown on U.S. hemp farms with no synthetic pesticides or herbicides.
“As a Certified B Corporation, we hold ourselves accountable to continual improvement from our organic hemp farms to our manufacturing facilities to the retail shelf,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in a prepared statement. “Organic certification is one more reason Charlotte’s Web is the world’s most trusted hemp extract.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!