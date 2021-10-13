Avelo adds to Northern Colorado flight plans

Correction: This article was corrected to show flights begin in December.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

LOVELAND and FORT COLLINS — Avelo Airlines will fly to Las Vegas as a destination from Northern Colorado Regional Airport; flights begin Dec. 15.

Last week it began flying from here to Burbank, California, in Los Angeles County.

Avelo Airlines plane at Northern Colorado Regional Airport gets ‘water arch’ celebration for inaugural flight last week. The traditional experience is unique to those on first flights to an airline’s new location. Courtesy Jim Olson/Avelo Airlines.

Both the Las Vegas and Burbank routes run Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets for Las Vegas start at $39.

Airport Director Jason Licon said in July that locals had expressed interest in flights to Las Vegas. The airport, “is very excited to be expanding the partnership with Avelo,” Licon said in a press release.

Northern Colorado Regional Airport is the third Las Vegas route for Avelo, along with two in Northern California.

“We’re excited to add this popular route to Avelo’s Western U.S. network,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in the release.

A spokesperson told BizWest last week the airline’s idea on its Las Vegas routes involves people who want to go to a popular destination more simply. Avelo is the only airline flying between this airport and Las Vegas and between Las Vegas and Santa Rosa, California, in that state’s wine country.

The new route also fits Avelo’s in-and-out approach: The plane arriving in Las Vegas at 1 p.m. from Northern Colorado leaves Las Vegas for its return trip 40 minutes later.

© BizWest Media LLC