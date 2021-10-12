Estes Park coworking space opens, with twists

ESTES PARK — Vert CoWorking opened the first coworking facility here, including several elements less-common to conventional office space but much at home for Northern Colorado and its burgeoning startup community.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
Vert is a tradename for AdEstes Group Inc., owned by Alix and David LaSalle. The LaSalles are retired military personnel who married and moved here as Alix earned a law degree and David an MBA.
They bought Rocky Mountain Health Club, a two-story, 15,000-square-foot facility. It now sports a rock-climbing gym — leased to outdoor enthusiast guides Estes Park Rock Climbing, David said — as well as training rooms, a yoga and barre studio, chiropractor and massage therapists.
LaSalle said when Estes Park opened its $26 million community center, replicating some of the offerings and exceeding it in other areas, he and Alix turned to the coworking idea. People had begun renting space for several months at a time, and this seemed to suggest a demand, he said.
People passing through the gateway to the national park also come in, David LaSalle said. The building is divided roughly by floors between the two operations: gym downstairs, offices upstairs. Another amenity includes three fireplaces, a throwback to the restaurant which used to be on the site.
Estes has been boosting its business-development efforts of late. Its Chamber of Commerce was founded in May 2019. In September, Estes Park Economic Development Corp. named Northern Colorado startups booster Jana Sanchez head of its business accelerator program.
The accelerator has “taken the ‘team suite’ space,” David said, with room for several users. “Accelerator participants can use individual desks, and we’ll give them a deal while they’re in the program,” he added.
A ribbon-cutting and open house on the coworking space is planned for Friday, Oct. 22.
© BizWest Media LLC
ESTES PARK — Vert CoWorking opened the first coworking facility here, including several elements less-common to conventional office space but much at home for Northern Colorado and its burgeoning startup community.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
Vert is a tradename for AdEstes Group Inc., owned by Alix and David LaSalle. The LaSalles are retired military personnel who married and moved here as Alix earned a law degree and David an MBA.
They bought Rocky Mountain Health Club, a two-story, 15,000-square-foot facility. It now sports a rock-climbing gym — leased to outdoor enthusiast guides Estes Park Rock Climbing, David said — as well as training rooms, a yoga and barre studio, chiropractor and massage therapists.
LaSalle said when Estes Park opened its $26 million community center, replicating some of the offerings and exceeding it in other areas, he and Alix turned to the coworking idea. People had begun renting space for several months at a time, and this seemed to suggest a demand, he said.
People passing through the gateway to the national park also come in, David LaSalle said. The building is divided roughly by floors between the two operations: gym downstairs, offices upstairs. Another amenity includes three fireplaces, a throwback to the restaurant which used to be on the site.
Estes has been…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!