Denver-area medical device maker going public

ENGLEWOOD — Paragon 28 Inc. plans Friday to offer 7.8 million shares in a price range of $15 to $17, a note at IPO-tracker Renaissance Capital said.

At the midpoint of the range, Paragon would raise $125 million have a $1.3 billion market cap. It reported $134 million in sale for the 12 months ended June 30.

BofA and Piper Sandler are bookrunners. Paragon plans to list on the NYSE under the ticker “FNA.”

The company, founded in 2010, makes orthopedic implants and medical devices.

