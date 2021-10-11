Steel buildings maker plans Pueblo plant

BizWest Staff

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

PUEBLO — Part of I-25 will be ‘Steel River’ with a 10-year deal between an Englewood steel buildings maker and the city, the Pueblo Chieftain reports.

Armstrong Steel Corp. will build a $15 million, 80,000-square-foot factory south of Pueblo and west of Interstate 25. It plans 51 jobs, and gets $1.2 million in sales tax money.

Armstrong makes pre-fab metal structures including barns and churches. CEO Ethan Chumley said “a prime location … on I-25” was key to the deal.

© BizWest Media LLC