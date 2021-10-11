No questions at upcoming Pilgrim’s Pride quarterly call

BizWest Staff

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) said it will release third quarter 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Its “executives will review the results on a conference call and webcast” the next morning at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time. “The company will not be taking questions on the call,” a press release said.

Pilgrim’s Pride is examining a bid from its 81% owner JBS SA to buy the rest of the meat processor, and a federal trial on alleged price-fixing by former company executives is currently scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 25.

