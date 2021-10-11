Local Wild Birds Unlimited franchisees opening new Longmont shop

LONGMONT — Lynn Raymond and Lauren DeRosa, owners of the Wild Birds Unlimited franchise store in Fort Collins, are opening a new location in Longmont at 1520 S. Hover St.
The store, which sell seed, feeders and other accessories for bird lovers, is expected to open early next year.
“We are so excited to bring this woman-owned, Colorado proud, small business to Longmont,” Raymond, who has owned the Fort Collins WBU store with DeRosa since 2006, said in a prepared statement.
A similar store concept, Wild Bird Co., operated for nearly three decades in Boulder before closing in 2018 during a legal dispute with the franchisor.
The store, which sell seed, feeders and other accessories for bird lovers, is expected to open early next year.
“We are so excited to bring this woman-owned, Colorado proud, small business to Longmont,” Raymond, who has owned the Fort Collins WBU store with DeRosa since 2006, said in a prepared statement.
A similar store concept, Wild Bird Co., operated for nearly three decades in Boulder before closing in 2018 during a legal dispute with the franchisor.
