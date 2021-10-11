Interior wall photos provider rebrands

BizWest Staff

LONGMONT — Circle Graphics Inc. formed a new division that groups its indoor wall décor work under a single brand, Sensaria, a press release said.

Circle Graphics is owned by Miami private equity investors H.I.G. Capital. It sells artwork, prints, photographs, and digital graphics for building interiors, and has an outdoor “visual solutions” unit.

The single brand is for its interior work, including follow-on acquisitions. H.I.G. bought Circle Graphics in 2018 and between 2018 and this year added several companies, including Virginia-based World Art Group, Bay Photo Lab in California, Graphik Dimensions in North Carolina, and CanvasPop in Canada.

The new name will “increase customer awareness … and drive continued strong growth,” H.I.G. managing director Ryan Kaplan said in the release.

