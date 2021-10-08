Vantage Hemp launches white-labling service

GREELEY — Vantage Hemp Co., which last year completed the buildout of two CBD extraction facilities in Greeley, is expanding its offerings to include white-label products.

“The white labeling services allow for custom product formulations and competitive pricing to create the opportunity for product differentiation,” Vantage said in a news release. “These extracts have been approved for export around the world and allow businesses of all sizes to reach untapped audiences.”

Vantage makes CBD oils, distillates, isolates and finished products in its Greeley facilities that total 60,000 square feet and can process five tons of hemp biomass a day.

““Contract manufacturers have been helping [consumer packaged goods] companies bring products to market for years, but technology advancements, globalization, new regulations, and standards, plus market and competitive pressures are raising new challenges,” Vantage chief operating officer Deepank Utkhede said in the release. “Contract manufacturing strives to balance product quality and innovation with cost and process efficiency, and most CBD companies are no different.”