Longmont Chamber launches kickoff for Longmont Restaurant Week

LONGMONT — The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce Friday will hold a kickoff party for Longmont Restaurant Week, a 10-day showcase of local food and beverage options.

The Oct. 8 event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Garden, Left Hand Brewing Co.’s beer garden, at 1245 Boston Ave., and will feature food, drink and live music. The kickoff event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Longmont Restaurant Week features almost 40 local restaurants and craft-beverage companies.

Diners at participating restaurants can request their special Longmont Restaurant Week menu. Costs range from $18.71 — in honor of the year Longmont was founded — to $28.71. Menus are available online at www.LongmontRestaurantWeek.com.