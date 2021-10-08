Home » Industry News » Banking & Finance



Funding Friday: Surna receives $3M investment

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Boulder-based Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS: SRNA) raised $3 million with an investment from New York investment bank ThinkEquity LLC. Surna manufactures growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry.
  • Partners Group, a Broomfield investment firm that provides custom solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private investors, raised $6.06 million through the entity ECP Manco LLC. 
  • Boulder software company Agathos Inc., which creates data analytics software for physicians, raised $6.08 million. 
  • JourneyOne Ventures, a Boulder investment firm that focuses on cannabis startups, has raised $420,000 of an indefinite pooled investment fund round.

