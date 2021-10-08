Former Greeley city manager to join Weld Trust

GREELEY — Roy Otto will join the leadership team of The Weld Trust and NCMC Foundation as the director of development.

Prior to joining the team, Roy was the Greeley city manager for 16 years. According to information provided in a press statement, the trust said that Otto’s responsibilities will include leading the fundraising team, as well as being instrumental in executing the vision of both organizations alongside other leadership team members. He will also contribute to the leadership of communitywide initiatives.

The Weld Trust and NCMC Foundation are nonprofit organizations that have identical missions to promote excellence in health and education in Weld County. The Weld Trust was formed by the board of NCMC Inc. when it sold the North Colorado Medical Center to Banner Health in 2019 for $328.4 million. The NCMC Foundation is the organization that has since 1975 provided funding for hospital expansion, renovation projects, medical equipment, technological upgrades and health-care scholarships. The two organizations share offices at 815 Eighth St. and have interlocking board memberships, including the same CEO and chief operating officers.

The Weld Trust provides grants to schools, nonprofits and government agencies in Weld County based on seven funding initiatives focused on health or education. It has issued $8.84 million in grants over the past year, according to its website. Otto will direct philanthropic programs to facilitate donations for both organizations.

“Roy’s experience leading city government, overseeing critical project management and building relationships to accomplish many projects toward improving our community make him an ideal fit for our organizations,” Tom Grant, board chairman of the trust, said in a written statement. “We are excited to use Roy’s skills toward positioning both the NCMC Foundation and The Weld Trust to maximize our benefit in the community.”

“This was a way for me to continue to serve, and now it will be for all of Weld County. I still have service in my heart,” Otto told BizWest.

He said the homeless challenges in the community will be among the near-term projects that he’ll tackle. He said the organization is “looking for an opportunity to provide [homeless] services year around.”

Otto has a masters in public administration from the University of South Florida and a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University.

He begins his new position Nov. 8.Otto was the third city manager from the region’s largest cities to resign or retire in the past several months. Fort Collins city manager Darin Atteberry left to take a position with Elevations Credit Union, and in October 2020, Boulder city manager Jane Brautigam retired.