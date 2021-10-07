Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Trammell Crow to develop residential project in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA — Groundbreaking soon will occur for a residential development in Olde Town Arvada.

The Arvada Press reports that Trammell Crow and the Arvada Urban Renewal Authority finalized a deal to sell nine acres at 56th Avenue and Wadsworth Bypass, clearing the way to build the Residencies at Olde Town Station, which will include 252 apartments, a hotel and retail space.


 