Trammell Crow to develop residential project in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA — Groundbreaking soon will occur for a residential development in Olde Town Arvada.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The Arvada Press reports that Trammell Crow and the Arvada Urban Renewal Authority finalized a deal to sell nine acres at 56th Avenue and Wadsworth Bypass, clearing the way to build the Residencies at Olde Town Station, which will include 252 apartments, a hotel and retail space.