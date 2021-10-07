Curaleaf completes acquisition of Colorado cannabis grow operation

PUEBLO — Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Los Sueños Farms, an outdoor cannabis grow operation.

The acquisition provides Curaleaf, a consumer-products company based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, with three outdoor cannabis grow facilities covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity, including land, equipment and licensed operating entities; an 1,800 plant indoor grow operation; and two retail cannabis dispensaries.

“We’re very excited about the closing of the Los Sueños acquisition. The vertical integration of our business in Colorado significantly strengthens Curaleaf’s market presence in the second largest state cannabis market in the U.S.,” Curaleaf executive chairman Boris Jordan said in a prepared statement. “This deal provides Curaleaf with a high-quality, efficient, and low-cost supply of biomass to support our wholesale and retail customers in Colorado and, once interstate commerce is allowed, on a regional scale. Overall, our newly expanded cultivation capacity will allow us to better serve Colorado’s $2.2 billion annual cannabis market opportunity.”