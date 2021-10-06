Vision Ridge Partners hires Partners Group team leader as new managing partner

BOULDER — Vision Ridge Partners LLC, an energy-focused private-equity firm, has hired Paul Luce as the company’s new managing partner based in Boulder.

Luce was previously the senior investment leader for the Partners Group AG’s private infrastructure investment team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the Vision Ridge team,” Vision Ridge managing partner Reuben Munger said in a prepared statement. “His significant experience and strong track record of investing across power generation, energy infrastructure, mobility, and utility services will be invaluable as we seek to identify and scale unique investment opportunities. We look forward to leveraging his deep expertise and relationships across sustainable asset classes as we continue to grow the Vision Ridge platform.”

Vision Ridge this month went public with plans to invest $100 million into building Vision RNG LLC, which plans to make renewable natural gas from the gases emitted by landfills.

Investments from its first two funds include firms involved in solar power, organic waste, water storage and water rights, aquaculture and agriculture, and electric vehicles including school buses and shipping.

The two funds combined for about $1.1 billion in funding commitments. A third fund, which closed this year, had $1.25 billion in committed capital, the Vision Ridge website said.

Vision RNG is doing early-stage development on projects in Virginia and Missouri and expects to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.