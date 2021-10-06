Home » Industry News » Hospitality & Tourism



Longmont Chamber launches kickoff for Longmont Restaurant Week

By  — 

LONGMONT — The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce Friday will hold a kickoff party for Longmont Restaurant Week, a 10-day showcase of local food and beverage options.

The Oct. 8 event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Garden, Left Hand Brewing Co.’s beer garden, at 1245 Boston Ave., and will feature food, drink and live music. The kickoff event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Longmont Restaurant Week features almost 40 local restaurants and craft-beverage companies.

Tickets for Longmont Restaurant Week cost $18.71 — in honor of the year Longmont was founded — or $28.71.


 