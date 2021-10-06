Longmont Chamber launches kickoff for Longmont Restaurant Week

LONGMONT — The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce Friday will hold a kickoff party for Longmont Restaurant Week, a 10-day showcase of local food and beverage options.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources

BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today. We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest. Read More

The Oct. 8 event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Garden, Left Hand Brewing Co.’s beer garden, at 1245 Boston Ave., and will feature food, drink and live music. The kickoff event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Longmont Restaurant Week features almost 40 local restaurants and craft-beverage companies.

Tickets for Longmont Restaurant Week cost $18.71 — in honor of the year Longmont was founded — or $28.71.