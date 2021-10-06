Boulder’s retiring visitor bureau CEO honored by city officials

BOULDER — Mary Ann Mahoney, the long-time CEO of the Boulder Convention and Visitor Bureau and cheerleader for all things Boulder who is retiring this month, received a heartfelt send-off Tuesday evening by members of the Boulder City Council.
“We are so grateful for the work you’ve given us, and we wish you a wonderful retirement,” Mayor Sam Weaver said. “I’m sure we will continue to see you around the community even when you’re not leading the CVB.”
The council made an official declaration recognizing Mahoney’s contributions to the Boulder community and hospitality business ecosystem.
“Over the years Mahoney has brought her professional insight into collaborations with city, county, state and university partners and has been a valued leader in Colorado’s tourism industry,” the declaration said. “While she is due to retire in a couple of weeks, her work in Boulder has left an indelible mark on the city’s economic profile and collective growth.”
Mahoney was given an opportunity to say her public goodbyes to the community and to city officials.
“This is such a great honor,” Mahoney, who has served in her role for two decades, said, fighting back tears. “It’s very humbling to hear the accolades that have been shared since announcing my retirement.”
She gave her thanks to members of the community who “are willing to roll up their sleeves and find creative solutions” to the issues facing Boulder’s hospitality industry.
“I know the organization will stay in good hands, but we’ll miss working with you very much,” Councilman Aaron Brockett said.
The CVB board has appointed Charlene Hoffman, the bureau’s current operations and financial officer, as CEO. effective Oct. 16.
Hoffman joined the CVB in 2014. She led the 501c(6) incorporation process to establish the organization’s role in the community for the best interest of advocacy and Boulder residents. She spearheaded the CVB’s accreditation as the city of Boulder’s official destination marketing organization by achieving the globally recognized Destination Marketing Accreditation Program distinction. She brings more than 25 years of experience in senior level management and ownership roles in the areas of sales, marketing, management, business development, finance, and business operations.
