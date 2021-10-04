Pro’s Closet, Radavist merge operations

LOUISVILLE — The Pro’s Closet Inc., the Louisville company that buys, reconditions and resells used high-end performance bicycles, has merged with media company The Radavist.

The Radavist, based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with two employees, describes itself as “a group of individuals who share a love of cycling and the outdoors.” It provides information and photographs about bike riding and related outdoor activities.

The combination of the two companies will provide readers and customers with expanded content and merchandise offerings, the companies said in a press statement.

“Central to the merger is TPC’s commitment to supporting The Radavist founder and editor John Watson and lead designer Cari Carmean by investing in The Radavist brand to maintain the outlet’s authoritative perspective and voice in cycling. TPC’s resources will enable The Radavist to broaden its content and merchandise offerings and develop future collaborations with leading creatives, brands, and independent makers,” Pro’s Closet CEO John Levisay said in a written statement.

“We love The Radavist. We’re long-time readers and The Radavist ethos is directly aligned with ours,” he said. “John and Cari inspire millions of people to love bikes, respect the land, and go on adventures. We’re very excited to welcome them, their contributors, and The Radavist community into The Pro’s Closet family and to be a part of the expansion of the site.”

Watson, in a post on The Radavist website, said the merger provides more resources to the operation.

“We’ll have more funding to do stories and to pay the hardworking, talented individuals who brought such diverse opinions and thoughtful pieces to the pages of this website,” he said.