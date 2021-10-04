Price tag revealed: Google paid nearly $100M for Boulder offices

BOULDER — Google paid $97.8 million for its new, roughly 125,000-square-foot office space in Boulder at The Reve, a recently completed mixed-use project at 30th and Pearl streets.
Boulder County property records show that the transaction, which BizWest first reported on Sept. 16, was recorded on Sept. 20.
Google LLC bought the office component of The Reve from 30th & Pearl Boulder LLC, a holding company operated by the project’s developer, Tennessee-based Southern Land Co.
The Reve, which broke ground in 2019, has been in the works for years, with approval for Southern Land Co.’s plans occurring in 2016.
The development made headlines in March when Southern Land sold off the roughly 275,000, 244-unit residential side of the project for $151 million, one of Boulder’s largest multi-family deals in recent years.
Over the past decade and a half, Google has become one of Boulder’s biggest tech players in terms of real estate and employee base.
Google’s first local foothold came with its acquisition of SketchUp in 2006, a company that was eventually divested in 2012.
Since then, the company has built a three-building, roughly 300,000-square-foot campus at 2930 Pearl St., taken over a nearly 160,000-square-foot facility at 3333 Walnut St. that was formerly home to CA Technologies Inc., and occupied smaller offices at 2590 Pearl St. and 2600 Pearl St.
The company had also occupied space at 2525 28th St., once home to workers with Google Nest, which makes smart-home devices such as thermostats, cameras and smoke alarms. Nest has been rolled into the larger Google operation and moved to other offices.
Google employs approximately 1,500 people in Boulder, but that number has been somewhat dynamic of late as many Googlers have been working remotely from all corners of the country and globe. Google also has about 100 employees in offices in Thornton.
