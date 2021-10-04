CDOT seeks additional property at I-25, Colorado 60

GREELEY — The Colorado Department of Transportation has filed an eminent-domain action in Weld County District Court as it seeks to gain title to property, along with easements, as it continues to expand Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado.

The parcels in question are in the vicinity of properties sought in eminent-domain proceedings filed in March. In those cases, the court gave the CDOT immediate access to the properties; the parties continue to argue over valuations.

The action filed Oct. 1 is against I-25 Gateway Center LLC, RME Petroleum Co. and RME Land Corp., along with the town of Johnstown, which may have easements in the area. The properties in question are at I-25 and Colorado Highway 60.

The state seeks access to the properties while the valuation discussions make their way through the court.

Colorado Secretary of State filings list I-25 Gateway Center LLC as registered to Dennis Saffell, who the records indicate is from Winter Park. A phone number for Saffell was not functioning Monday.

The lawsuit said that RME Petroleum may have activities in the area, the extent of which was not certain.Questions posed to the Department of Transportation as to why this action came seven months after the previous case were not able to be answered Monday because of the Mother Cabrini Day state holiday.