October marks domestic violence awareness month

LOVELAND — Alternatives to Violence will host a series of events throughout October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to raise awareness and encourage people to join in the effort to stop domestic violence.

The series includes an in-person event, seminar and social media promotion.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., a “Paws and Reflect” event will occur at Foote Lagoon at the Loveland Civic Center. Pets in costume or wearing purple — the color symbolizing domestic violence — will be paraded around the lagoon. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh will mark October as domestic violence awareness month in Loveland.

“Pets are a big reason why domestic violence victims do not initially leave an abusive partner. Many shelters may not take pets, so victims are hesitant to leave pets behind out of fear that they will be abused,” Alternatives to Violence outreach coordinator Marigaye Barnes said in a press statement.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., an in-person and virtual event called Domestic Violence: Shining a Light in Our Community, will occur. Content of the event will include a description of domestic violence and how to recognize it, followed by a domestic violence survivor who will share personal experiences to shed light on the realities of an abusive relationship. The event will end with advocates from Alternatives to Violence who will answer questions from members of the community interested in learning how to identify or help someone who may be in a domestic violence situation. The in-person version of this event will take place at Realities for Children, 308 E. County Road 30, Fort Collins.

The week of Oct. 25-29, people are asked to participate in a “Don Your Purple Social Media Event.”

Facebook users will be asked to wear purple and share photos on either their personal Facebook pages or on ATV’s Facebook page using the hashtag #ATVDVAM2021.

October was first declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and generate awareness on identifying and preventing domestic abuse.

“Awareness is crucial because domestic violence is a serious social problem and dangerous crime that affects millions of individuals across the United States regardless of age, economic status, race, religion, or education. The consequences of domestic violence can affect more than just the victim, and the mental effects can last a lifetime,” ATV said in a statement.

For information about ATV, or to donate, visit alternativestoviolence.org/.