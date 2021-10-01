Home » Industry News » Nonprofits



Leslie Durgin receives Boulder Rotary’s Jim Swaeby Peace Award

By  — 

BOULDER — Former Boulder mayor Leslie Durgin has been named the 2021 recipient of the Boulder Rotary’s Jim Swaeby Peace Award.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement for “the advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world of fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service,” according to a press release announcing the award.

The award is presented annually to a person living or working in Boulder County or to a Boulder-based organization. The Peace Award is named for Boulder Rotarian Jim Swaeby, “who gave his time, talent, humor and passion to build a better world,” according to the release.

