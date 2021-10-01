Leslie Durgin receives Boulder Rotary’s Jim Swaeby Peace Award

BOULDER — Former Boulder mayor Leslie Durgin has been named the 2021 recipient of the Boulder Rotary’s Jim Swaeby Peace Award.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources

BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today. We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest. Read More

The award recognizes outstanding achievement for “the advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world of fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service,” according to a press release announcing the award.

The award is presented annually to a person living or working in Boulder County or to a Boulder-based organization. The Peace Award is named for Boulder Rotarian Jim Swaeby, “who gave his time, talent, humor and passion to build a better world,” according to the release.