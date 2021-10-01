Home » Industry News » Banking & Finance



Funding Friday: Access Venture Partners launches $70M fund

By  — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Access Venture Partners, a Westminster-based venture-capital fund that invests in validation-and-growth-stage tech companies, launched a $70 million pooled investment fund. 
  • Boulder-based wealth management multifamily office Crestone Capital LLC upped the amount it raised for its Montezuma Fund V to $48.5 million. The indefinite pooled investment fund launched in 2019 with $26.3 million. By this time last year, it had raised $34.8 million.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Access Venture Partners, a Westminster-based venture-capital fund that invests in validation-and-growth-stage tech companies, launched a $70 million pooled investment fund. 
  • Boulder-based wealth management multifamily office Crestone Capital LLC upped the amount it raised for its Montezuma Fund V to $48.5 million. The indefinite pooled investment fund launched in 2019 with $26.3 million. By this time last year, it had raised $34.8 million.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC


 