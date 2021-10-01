Boulder County Farmers Market searches for new leader as executive director takes new job

BOULDER — Boulder County Farmers Market executive director Brian Coppom has left the group for a new job, leaving the organization in search of a new leader.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources

BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today. We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest. Read More

Coppom, who had been in the executive director’s chair for eight years, is now the loans program manager at the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

BCFM Finance director Nancy Coppom will act as interim executive director as the board conducts its candidate search.

“From the day I was hired, my passion and gratitude for doing this work never diminished,” Brian Coppom said in a prepared statement. “It was inspiring to learn the role local agriculture plays in our lives, and how direct access to local growers is critical to the success of the markets — as well as the emotional and physical health of our communities.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC